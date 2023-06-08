Legendary angler Kevin VanDam continued to boast his dominance on Cayuga Lake on Thursday.

In the final qualifying day for Group A during Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Favorite Fishing Stage Five on Cayuga Lake, VanDam racked up a scorable total of 24 pounds, 6 ounces of bass. His two-day total, which includes Tuesday's haul, was 52 pounds, 7 ounces.

VanDam is among 20 anglers from Group A that will advance to Saturday's knockout round, which every competitors total will reset.

“So far, the tournament is going real well for me,” VanDam said in a press release. “I feel like today was a productive day. I knew that I’d have to catch a good limit to move on to the Knockout Round, so I was able to do that early and then spend the rest of the day moving around trying to find more fish.”

VanDam is no stranger to success on Cayuga Lake. The veteran angler won the Bassmaster Elite tournament in 2016, and is in strong position to win this tournament following his two-day performance.

On Friday, Group B will hold its final qualifying round. The 20 best from that group, along with Group A's best 20, will meet on Saturday. The top 10 from the knockout stage advance to Sunday's championship round.