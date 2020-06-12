Varner owns one-shot lead over Spieth at Colonial

Varner was in the gym Thursday during the moment of silence, which the tour is doing every day at 8:46 a.m. This time he had a 10-foot birdie chance on the par-3 16th when he heard the three short blasts from the horn to stop play.

“I just wanted to make that putt just to get me back to even (for the round),” Varner said. “I was really just focused on playing some good golf. It's pretty cool that the tour is doing that, but when you're out there, you're just so in the moment. Well, I was, anyway. I don't know, man, I was just trying to make a birdie.”

Collin Morikawa (67) and Xander Schauffele (66) joined McIlroy at 9-under 131, with Justin Thomas (68) another shot back.

Birdies were not in short supply on another day filled with hot sunshine, but not spectators.

One man tried to get in. Police say he crossed a pedestrian bridge near the perimeter of Colonial, got through the fence near bushes in a corner of the course beyond the fourth green and watched some golf. He was dressed more for a jog along the river than a tournament, and it wasn't long before he stood out and was sent packing.