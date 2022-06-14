School: Auburn High
Future plans: Will be attending Monroe Community College SUNY for Business Administration.
Favorite quote: Being broke is no joke, but no I don’t find it funny.
Advice to future generations: Remember you have the freedom to define who you are. Your young so take this time to find your passion. From this point forward you need to be responsible for your actions, and being accountable for who you are. Understand that life isn’t fair, things go wrong, learn from it. You will fail time to time, it’s life. Just never give up! Nothing worth having in life is easy. Life is hard work. Respect the world and people in it. Always believe in yourself and love who you are and the changes that come along.
Parents' names: Sandra Cornall & Robert Barnes