Bellnier, Nathaniel

School: Auburn High School

Future plans: I would like to work in the construction field.

Accomplishments: Attending BOCES Construction course and obtaining OSHA card.

Extracurriculars: I love fishing, riding my snowmobile and going to our family camp in the Adirondacks.

Favorite quote: "Keep moving forward" TJ Hunt

Favorite memory: My favorite memory would have to be when I went deep sea fishing in South Carolina.

Advice to future generations: Don't be stupid!

Parents' names: Chip and Mary Beth Bellnier

