Bellnier, Nathaniel

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: I would like to work in the construction field.
Accomplishments: Attending BOCES Construction course and obtaining OSHA card.
Extracurriculars: I love fishing, riding my snowmobile and going to our family camp in the Adirondacks.
Favorite quote: "Keep moving forward" TJ Hunt
Favorite memory: My favorite memory would have to be when I went deep sea fishing in South Carolina.
Advice to future generations: Don't be stupid!
Parents' names: Chip and Mary Beth Bellnier