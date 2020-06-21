Bishuk, Andrew

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: I plan to attended Keuka College this fall to major in Biology and play lacrosse.
Accomplishments: I have received the following scholarships: Keuka College Alumni Association Award of Excellence, Cora King, Glenn Mosher, Dean LaDue, Auburn Board of Education Charles E. Main and Auburn Board of Education Coe Scholarships.
Extracurriculars: I was in Chem club, Italian club, National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society, and I played lacrosse and basketball.
Favorite quote: "We can't waste time worrying about the what if's" - Ichigo Kurosaki
Favorite memory: My favorite memory would definitely have to be the lacrosse trips that we took to Penn and Ohio. Also my APChem class in my junior year.
Advice to future generations: Just trust the process and do your best. There are going to be times where you feel like you can't do much or you aren't working hard enough, be persistent and always ask for help when you need it, the teachers and staff are there to help you.
Parents' names: Mary Bishuk