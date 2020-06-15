Brundage, Claire

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Bucknell University Business School
Accomplishments: Top ten in class, several scholarships. Presidential Scholarship at Bucknell. Accomplished musician
Extracurriculars: Varsity Tennis and Golf. Avid skier, water skier and boater.
Parents' names: Pamela L. Foresman and Brian S. Brundage