Brundage, Claire

School: Auburn High School

Future plans: Bucknell University Business School

Accomplishments: Top ten in class, several scholarships. Presidential Scholarship at Bucknell. Accomplished musician

Extracurriculars: Varsity Tennis and Golf. Avid skier, water skier and boater.

Parents' names: Pamela L. Foresman and Brian S. Brundage

