Chapman, Jack

School: Auburn High School

Future plans: Attending St. John Fisher in the fall majoring in Sports Management

Accomplishments: Presidential Scholarship from St. John Fisher Honor Roll High Honor Roll Athletic Varsity Award for Hockey and Lacrosse

Extracurriculars: Varsity Hockey for 5 years JV and Varsity Lacrosse History Club

Favorite quote: "The last day of anything is the first of something new." Paul McCartney

Favorite memory: Winning the Sectional Championship in 2018 with the Varsity Hockey team

Advice to future generations: Always be kind.

Parents' names: Corey and Melissa Chapman

