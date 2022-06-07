Chapman, Jack

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Attending St. John Fisher in the fall majoring in Sports Management
Accomplishments: Presidential Scholarship from St. John Fisher Honor Roll High Honor Roll Athletic Varsity Award for Hockey and Lacrosse
Extracurriculars: Varsity Hockey for 5 years JV and Varsity Lacrosse History Club
Favorite quote: "The last day of anything is the first of something new." Paul McCartney
Favorite memory: Winning the Sectional Championship in 2018 with the Varsity Hockey team
Advice to future generations: Always be kind.
Parents' names: Corey and Melissa Chapman