Clingerman, Chandell

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Would love and looking forward to go to CCC for culinary arts and become a private chef!
Extracurriculars: Chandell is a huge advocate for the LGBTQ Community and participates in all events that is associated with it! Cosplay is life and she also participates in all events local as well as far away for these events!
Favorite quote: Don’t hate others but hate yourself for hating others! -Mom
Advice to future generations: 1. Don’t be stupid! 2. Always be yourself because no matter what you are beautiful 3. Always always no matter what be unique!
Parents' names: Tiffany Deyo and James Bozeat