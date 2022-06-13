School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Attend Canisius College to play division 1 softball majoring in data science and pre-engineering, and then continue to complete my masters in engineering.
Accomplishments: Top ten of the 2022 class Class of 2022 Salutatorian Maurice I. Schwartz Award NYS School Facilities Association Mid-State Chapter Scholarship NYS Scholarships for Academic Excellence Canisius College Athletic and Ignition Scholarship Nucor Foundation Community Award
Extracurriculars: Varsity and Travel Softball, National Honor Society and help train and provide individual lessons to younger softball athletes.
Favorite memory: Winning Auburn Varsity Softball’s first sectional championship in 2021
Advice to future generations: Success comes to those who work hard, never give up and continue to push forward.
Parents' names: Mark and Kristin Cook