School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Will attend SUNY Brockport, with a major in Psychology and a minor in Kinesiology.
Accomplishments: SUNY Brockport Green Scholarship Charles E. Main Scholarship Auburn High School Counselor’s Award
Extracurriculars: Clubs- Zonta Club, French Club, National Honor Society Sports- Field Hockey Work- Cashier at Wegmans
Favorite quote: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” -Wayne Gretsky
Favorite memory: Getting my first ever Field Hockey Goal!
Advice to future generations: Dream big, and never stop trying. Your hard work will pay off eventually, so don’t give up.
Parents' names: Kelly Daddabbo