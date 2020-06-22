{{featured_button_text}}
Dautrich, Griffin

School: Auburn High School

Future plans: I will be attending St. John Fisher College studying Business Marketing and Communications. I will be playing Lacrosse for the Fisher Cardinals.

Accomplishments: Business Leaders of America Scholarship, St. John Fisher Founders Scholarship,

Extracurriculars: Lacrosse, Golf and Running

Parents' names: Bridgette & Kevin Dautrich

