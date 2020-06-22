DeRegis, Anthony

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Attend Le Moyne College to study Finance
Accomplishments:
Advanced Regents Diploma
Saint Alphonsus Church Hands of Christ Award
Auburn High School Counselors Award
Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans of America Award and Certificate of Citizenship
Le Moyne Promise NY Award
Le Moyne Alumni Scholarship
Le Moyne Provost Scholarship
Le Moyne Scholarship
National Honor Society National Society of High School Scholars
HOBY Academic All-Star Award
Extracurriculars: Spanish Club; President During Junior Year, HOBY Leadership Ambassador, Internship at Tompkins Bank- Teller
Favorite quote: “ Life is like the markets, it has its ups and downs. Always remember to buy low, sell high and don’t forget to diversify.”
Favorite memory: My time spent with all of my teachers and classmates during high school.
Advice to future generations: Do your best everyday, keep working to achieve your goals, always treat others as you wish to be treated and never give up.
Parents' names: Michele and David DeRegis