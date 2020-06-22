{{featured_button_text}}
DeRegis, Anthony

School: Auburn High School

Future plans: Attend Le Moyne College to study Finance

Accomplishments:

Advanced Regents Diploma

Saint Alphonsus Church Hands of Christ Award

Auburn High School Counselors Award

Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans of America Award and Certificate of Citizenship

Le Moyne Promise NY Award

Le Moyne Alumni Scholarship

Le Moyne Provost Scholarship

Le Moyne Scholarship

National Honor Society National Society of High School Scholars

HOBY Academic All-Star Award

Extracurriculars: Spanish Club; President During Junior Year, HOBY Leadership Ambassador, Internship at Tompkins Bank- Teller

Favorite quote: “ Life is like the markets, it has its ups and downs. Always remember to buy low, sell high and don’t forget to diversify.”

Favorite memory: My time spent with all of my teachers and classmates during high school.

Advice to future generations: Do your best everyday, keep working to achieve your goals, always treat others as you wish to be treated and never give up.

Parents' names: Michele and David DeRegis

