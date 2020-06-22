{{featured_button_text}}
DeRegis, Matthew

School: Auburn High School

Future plans: SUNY Onondaga Community College for Living Foundations Transition Program

Inclusive U at Syracuse University Lawrence B. Taishoff Center for Inclusive Higher Education

Accomplishments:

National Junior Honor Society

Saint Alphonsus Church Hands of Christ Award

Tri-M Music 🎼 🎶 Honor Society

Matthew earned a CDOS : Career Development and Occupational Studies Certificate.

He is also receiving a local high school diploma.

He also earned a certificate for his: Onondaga Pathways to Careers Scholars Program

Extracurriculars: BTW After School Program, Bocce Ball, PinPals Bowling, Horseback Riding/Rodeos, Syracuse Challenger Baseball, Champions For Life sports classes

Favorite quote: “ What a wonderful thought it is that some of our best days haven’t happened yet.” Anne Frank

Favorite memory: Chorus Class and Concerts

Advice to future generations: Always believe in yourself, work to achieve your potential, treat others as you wish to be treated and never give up.

Parents' names: Michele and David DeRegis

0
0
0
0
0