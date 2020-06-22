DeRegis, Matthew

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: SUNY Onondaga Community College for Living Foundations Transition Program
Inclusive U at Syracuse University Lawrence B. Taishoff Center for Inclusive Higher Education
Accomplishments:
National Junior Honor Society
Saint Alphonsus Church Hands of Christ Award
Tri-M Music 🎼 🎶 Honor Society
Matthew earned a CDOS : Career Development and Occupational Studies Certificate.
He is also receiving a local high school diploma.
He also earned a certificate for his: Onondaga Pathways to Careers Scholars Program
Extracurriculars: BTW After School Program, Bocce Ball, PinPals Bowling, Horseback Riding/Rodeos, Syracuse Challenger Baseball, Champions For Life sports classes
Favorite quote: “ What a wonderful thought it is that some of our best days haven’t happened yet.” Anne Frank
Favorite memory: Chorus Class and Concerts
Advice to future generations: Always believe in yourself, work to achieve your potential, treat others as you wish to be treated and never give up.
Parents' names: Michele and David DeRegis