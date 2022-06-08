Deyo, Harmony

School: Auburn high school
Future plans: My future plans are to continue working as a certified mechanic as I am now! I very much enjoy working on auto mechanics as well as motorcycles and I can see myself doing this the rest of my life
Accomplishments: I’m in skills USA, national technical honor society, career technical indorsement is going on my certificate for boces, as well as received Genesee Elementary Alumni Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Wrestling and Bowling for the Auburn High School
Favorite quote: Remember this, for it is as true and true gets: Your body is not a lemon. You are not a machine. The Creator is not a careless mechanic. Human female bodies have the same potential to give birth well as aardvarks, lions, rhinoceri, elephants, moose, and water buffalo. Even if it has not been your habit throughout your life so far, I recommend that you learn to think positively about your body. ~ Ina May Gaskin
Favorite memory: competing in Regionals
Advice to future generations: Just be yourself, don’t let words or people get to you!
Parents' names: Mark and Tiffany Deyo