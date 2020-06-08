Donnelly, Bridget

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: I will be attending CCC playing lacrosse. Then transferring to The University of Tampa.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Lacrosse Varsity Cheer
Favorite quote: “You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think” -Christopher Robin
Favorite memory: Senior cheer! Being on the sidelines with my best friend all year.
Advice to future generations: Always work your hardest no matter what. Know that your dreams can come true if you put the work in.
Parents' names: Patrick and Terri Donnelly