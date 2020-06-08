{{featured_button_text}}
Donnelly, Bridget

School: Auburn High School

Future plans: I will be attending CCC playing lacrosse. Then transferring to The University of Tampa.

Extracurriculars: Varsity Lacrosse Varsity Cheer

Favorite quote: “You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think” -Christopher Robin

Favorite memory: Senior cheer! Being on the sidelines with my best friend all year.

Advice to future generations: Always work your hardest no matter what. Know that your dreams can come true if you put the work in.

Parents' names: Patrick and Terri Donnelly

0
0
0
0
0