Fiduccia, Victoria

School: Auburn Highschool

Future plans: Study Environmental science and Ecology at SUNY Brockport.

Accomplishments: Wegmans Scholarship, Seal of Biliteracy, Cayuga County Deputy Sheriffs Benevolent Association Scholarship.

Extracurriculars: Z-Club, Italian Club, Chemistry Club, Softball.

Favorite memory: Getting to meet every single one of my friends, I love you all!!!

Advice to future generations: Always find joy in the little things, time goes by way faster than you’d ever imagine.

Parents' names: Susan Fiduccia and Mark Fiduccia

