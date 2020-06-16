Fiduccia, Victoria

School: Auburn Highschool
Future plans: Study Environmental science and Ecology at SUNY Brockport.
Accomplishments: Wegmans Scholarship, Seal of Biliteracy, Cayuga County Deputy Sheriffs Benevolent Association Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Z-Club, Italian Club, Chemistry Club, Softball.
Favorite memory: Getting to meet every single one of my friends, I love you all!!!
Advice to future generations: Always find joy in the little things, time goes by way faster than you’d ever imagine.
Parents' names: Susan Fiduccia and Mark Fiduccia