Hill V, Robert

School: Auburn High School

Future plans: I will be attending Keuka College in the fall to study Criminal Justice/Environmental Science and play lacrosse.

Accomplishments: Keuka College Gold Scholars Award Robert J. Henderson Memorial Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Lacrosse, Football and Swim

Parents' names: Veronica and Bob Hill

