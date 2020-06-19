Hill V, Robert

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: I will be attending Keuka College in the fall to study Criminal Justice/Environmental Science and play lacrosse.
Accomplishments: Keuka College Gold Scholars Award Robert J. Henderson Memorial Scholarship
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Extracurriculars: Lacrosse, Football and Swim
Parents' names: Veronica and Bob Hill