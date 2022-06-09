Losani, Gracie

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Gracie plans to attend Le Moyne College in the fall where she will study Psychology and Occupational Therapy.
Accomplishments: Joseph A. Daloia, Sr. Memorial Scholarship Auburn High School Counselors Award Le Moyne Trustee Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Gracie has danced for the Absolute Dance Center since the age of 3. During her high school years she has been a member of ADC Dance Company as well as the Absolute Dance Competition Team.
Parents' names: Michael and Jennifer Losani