School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Attending Marywood University to study Criminal Justice and play lacrosse
Accomplishments: Auburn High School Excellence In Education Award Marywood Trustee's Scholarship NYSCOPBA Scholarship Robert J "Bob" Henderson Criminal Justice Scholarship National Honor Society Member
Extracurriculars: Lacrosse Volleyball Outlaws Lady Lacrosse Club, Syracuse Chapter
Favorite quote: "Your future is only as good as the work you put into it."
Favorite memory: Being part of the team that won its first sectional title ever for Auburn Girls Lacrosse in 2021 and also went undefeated.
Advice to future generations: Work hard, play hard.
Parents' names: Rick and Joelle McLaughlin