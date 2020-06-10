Roth, Joshua

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Attending CCC in the fall and is planning on becoming a police officer
Accomplishments: Boces certificate in criminal justice
Extracurriculars: Varsity football also has a part time job
Favorite memory: Football
Parents' names: Michael and Chrystal Roth