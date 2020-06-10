Sanders, Jacob

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: I am going to SUNY Oswego in the fall to study business administration and will be playing baseball.
Extracurriculars: Auburn Baseball Baseball U Travel ball
Parents' names: Dan and Beth Sanders
