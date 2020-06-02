{{featured_button_text}}
Scharett, Gabriella

School: Auburn High School

Future plans: Attend Cayuga Community College in the Fall then transfer to either Rochester Institute of Technology or Syracuse University for Biomedical Engineering.

Accomplishments: Presidential Scholarship Nucor Steel Scholarship Auburn Austeel/Nucor Steel Scholarship Monsignor Gabbani Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Kindness Club Italian Club Field Hockey Basketball

Favorite quote: “It’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice”

Favorite memory: Making it to sectionals for Field Hockey

Advice to future generations: Always put your best work forward, it pays off in the end.

Parents' names: Jamie and Scott Scharett

