Scharett, Gabriella

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Attend Cayuga Community College in the Fall then transfer to either Rochester Institute of Technology or Syracuse University for Biomedical Engineering.
Accomplishments: Presidential Scholarship Nucor Steel Scholarship Auburn Austeel/Nucor Steel Scholarship Monsignor Gabbani Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Kindness Club Italian Club Field Hockey Basketball
Favorite quote: “It’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice”
Favorite memory: Making it to sectionals for Field Hockey
Advice to future generations: Always put your best work forward, it pays off in the end.
Parents' names: Jamie and Scott Scharett