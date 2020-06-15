School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Rochester Institute of Technology pre-med track
Accomplishments: Presidential scholarship awarded from RIT, Wegman's scholarship program
Extracurriculars: Field hockey, Italian Club, SGO, volunteering at Owasco Lake day via OWLA, volunteering at the food pantry at St Alphonsus church, ringing the Salvation Army bell at the holidays with her field hockey team and coaches
Favorite memory: We've loved watching Hailey grow from a hilariously vivacious little girl into the sweet and beautiful young lady she's become. Watching her forge friendships through school and sports and really honing in on her future goals have been a sight to behold. She's an amazing role model for her younger siblings who look up to her so much.
Advice to future generations: Life requires balance. Remember to 'play' as hard as you work. Be kind-always!
Parents' names: Kristin Scanlan & Garrett Shepherd