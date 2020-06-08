Sloan, Brianna

School: Auburn high school
Future plans: Go to OCC for interior design and architecture
Favorite quote: Life is like a camera. Just focus on what’s important and capture the good times. Develop from the negatives and if things don’t work out, just take another shot.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is 4 years of home room with amazing people and when I took my architecture class.
Advice to future generations: Focus on getting your work done but do not stress your self out too much. Go one day at a time and don’t take high school for granted. Create many amazing memories.
Parents' names: Gregory Sloan