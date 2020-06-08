School: Auburn High School
Future plans: I will be going to Cayuga Community College and then transferring after 2 years to either morrisville or Fredonia to finish my bachelors in computer science
Accomplishments: I have received 5 awards and a scholarship from my elementary school. Auburn human rights scholarship Alumni scholarship Donald Horan memorial scholarship James Harmon īī memorial scholarship
Extracurriculars: I had an internship working for The Auburn Enlarged City School District as an IT intern over the summer of 2019 and November break of 2020. I fixed laptops and went to every school and set up new chrome books so the kids could use them the following year. I set the laptops in these black laptop carts and I set up new teacher stations with new HP monitors and a laptop in most schools. I was supervised by Mr. Vevone the auburn high school IT administrator and Mr. Montgomery the Owasco elementary IT admin.
Favorite quote: “I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you’ve actually left them” Andrew Bernard - The Office
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is when my tech teacher at auburn high school, Mr. Gilmore has us create our own cameras 📸 with only a box 📦 And I had my fellow senior friends Rachel and Donovan and we went into the red room to develop our photos and we would just hang out and talk about our day. Me and Rachel had a saying we always said back and forth to each other “stop playing” I miss high school 🥺😭
Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations is have fun in high school and never take anything for granted. Don’t stress so much on grades and have fun! Life is short and due to COVID-19 my senior year was short lived.
Parents' names: Lisa Smalley, Dennis Smalley