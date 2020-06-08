School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Going to WOLBI for a year or two, undetermined as of now, then continuing with college for theatre.
Extracurriculars: Drama Club, Charles Dickens Festival in Skan., International Club, and Art club.
Favorite quote: "It is what isssss"
Favorite memory: Going to Darien Lake three years ago with my friends on a school field trip or seeing all my friends and favorite teachers everyday.
Advice to future generations: If you want a job, get it before you're a senior. Focus on your schoolwork, but have a lot of fun. Be a stupid teenager, you're going to be scared when you realize it's all over, but don't worry a new life is just beginning.
Parents' names: Lauren and Greg Smith