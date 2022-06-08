Stechuchak, Ryan

School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Attending Cayuga Community College and then transferring for my Bachelor's Degree in Informational Technology.
Accomplishments: Auburn High School Principal's Perfect Attendance Award, Cayuga Community College Presidential Scholarship, New York State Department of Education Academic Excellence Scholarship, Sacred Heart Church Hands of Christ Award, Top Ten Academic Award, Wegmans Scholarship, Charles E. Main Scholarship, Nicholas J DeSocio Memorial Scholarship,
Extracurriculars: Varsity Tennis for four years, Basketball, History Club, Living History Club, Blueprint II, Ace Program, Model UN, TRI-M Music Honor Society, Chemistry club, National Honor Society, High Honor Roll
Favorite quote: When life gives you lemons, you ask for grapes!
Favorite memory: The Orchestra field trips.
Advice to future generations: Use your time wisely. Always keep your head up.
Parents' names: Diane and John Stechuchak