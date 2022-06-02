School: Auburn High School
Future plans: Going off to College which will be Finger Lakes Community College, she will be studying nursing to become an RN in the labor and delivery
Favorite quote: “Don’t live like a river, it only takes the easy path and is especially the longest way”
Advice to future generations: Don’t think you cant do anything or something especially when you put your heart to it, if you set your mind and heart to it you can do it no matter how hard you want to give up you can accomplish anything you want in this big world.
Parents' names: Danielle Thurston and Thomas Thurston