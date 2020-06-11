Baron, Anthony

School: Jordan Elbridge
Future plans: Plans on starting a career in welding.
Accomplishments: Coaches Award for Wrestling and Lacrosse Eagle Pride award
Extracurriculars: Anthony played Football, Wrestling and Lacrosse. Modified to his Senior year.
Favorite quote: If idiots could fly this place would be an airport
Favorite memory: Favorite memories are the bus rides to away games and the talks he had with friends in the lunch room
Advice to future generations: It is harder to fail high school than it is to pass.
Parents' names: Elaine Gardner and Bill Baron