Baron, Anthony

School: Jordan Elbridge

Future plans: Plans on starting a career in welding.

Accomplishments: Coaches Award for Wrestling and Lacrosse Eagle Pride award

Extracurriculars: Anthony played Football, Wrestling and Lacrosse. Modified to his Senior year.

Favorite quote: If idiots could fly this place would be an airport

Favorite memory: Favorite memories are the bus rides to away games and the talks he had with friends in the lunch room

Advice to future generations: It is harder to fail high school than it is to pass.

Parents' names: Elaine Gardner and Bill Baron

