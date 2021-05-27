School: Miami university
Future plans: I will be Studying zoology at Miami, after college I plan on becoming a zoologist and conservation officer.
Accomplishments: Redhawk scholarship, Scholastic award,Alumni scholarship
Extracurriculars: Wildlife rehabilitation, Volleyball, basketball, softball
Favorite quote: Dear diary, A chipmunk asked me my name today, i told him it was joe.....that lie with hunt me forever. - Damon Salvatore
Favorite memory: Spending my time in the art room with my best friends.
Advice to future generations: Don't let grades and the status quota get in the way of you're plans for the future.
Parents' names: Denise Ryan, Stanley Bartoszewski