Crysler, Skylar

School: Jordan-elbridge High school
Future plans: I will be attending Nazareth College in the fall to become a speech pathologist.
Accomplishments: I have made student of the month twice and I’ve also received high honor roll throughout my four years of high school.
Extracurriculars: I have participated in many extra curriculars like lacrosse, indoor track, and tennis. I joined the high school musical last year and was excited to do it my senior year as well.
Favorite quote: My favorite saying would be to live everyday like it’s your last. My mom always tells me this and it’s never been more relatable.
Favorite memory: My favorite favorite memory is anything to do with tennis. I grew a newfound love for a sport I never knew I’d love. The two years I played tennis were the best and I wish I had joined sooner. The friends and memories that were made will stay with me forever.
Advice to future generations: Live everyday like it’s your last. Since the class of 2020 got their last 3 and half months of senior year taken from us, cherish everyday, and every moment.
Parents' names: Mother Deb Crysler and father Fred Mosher