Long, Nicholas

School: Jordan Elbridge
Future plans: Nick will attend SUNY Potsdam and major in adolescent education and history. He will play lacrosse at SUNY Potsdam.
Accomplishments: He is one of the Top 10 of his class. National Honor Society, National Science Honor Society, Section 3 Scholar Athlete, Dollars for Scholars recipient, Merit scholarship- SUNY Potsdam, 2nd Team All League Lacrosse, Honorable Mention All League Hockey
Extracurriculars: Varsity Football, Varsity Golf, Varsity Hockey, Varsity Lacrosse, Student Council
Parents' names: Brian and Lisa Long