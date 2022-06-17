School: Jordan Eldridge High school
Future plans: I plan on attending Niagara University with a major in theatre performance/production with the dream of making it as an actress on Broadway.
Accomplishments: I received the presidential scholarship from Niagara university and I have received the theatre scholarship from the theatre department which is $5,000 every year for four years.
Extracurriculars: I have been part of the JE musical players for the past six years. I have participated in softball, JE players, swinging eagles (a cappella group), and the National Shakespeare Competition.
Favorite quote: “There’s a million things I haven’t done but just you wait.” — From the Musical Hamilton
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is when I found out that I got a lead role in my senior musical. I was in the car with my family and I checked the cast list and saw my name under one of the lead roles. We all got really excited and happy. It was one of my favorite roles that I have played in my career.
Advice to future generations: Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t achieve your dreams. Reach for the stars and don’t be afraid to go out of your comfort zone and try new things!
Parents' names: Robin Salmonsen and Keith Salmonsen