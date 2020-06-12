Williams, Kenneth

School: Jordan Elbridge High School
Future plans: Fall 2020 Attending Nazareth College. Major: Undeclared, Interested in pursuing a career in Nursing.
Accomplishments: Scholastic Art Award Recipient 2107 Cross Country “Rookie of the Year” 2018 Cross Country “Most Improved” 2019 Cross Country “Coaches Award” 2019 Indoor Track “Coaches Award” 2020 Indoor Track “Most Outstanding Award” 2019-2020 “Top Senior Athlete Award“
Extracurriculars: Art and Drama Club, JE Musical
Favorite quote: “Sacrifice yourself to become who you want to become”
Favorite memory: 2020 - Indoor Track 4th place finish at State Qualifications
Advice to future generations: Don’t limit yourself to what you can do.
Parents' names: Ken and Janet Williams