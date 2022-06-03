School: Moravia Central High School
Future plans: Architect Major while playing basketball
Accomplishments: President Award, MVP in basketball, First Team all star in soccer
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer, NHS, Student Council
Favorite quote: “You are absolutely capable of creating the life you cant stop thinking about. Stop living in your head. It’s time to make your dreams come true”
Favorite memory: Switching from volleyball to soccer. It was the best decision of my life and the memories I created I will cherish forever.
Advice to future generations: It goes by fast, enjoy every moment while it lasts.
Parents' names: Janice & Jason Baylor