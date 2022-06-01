Conklin, Nathan

School: Moravia Central School
Future plans: Study Business and Law at St. John Fisher College
Accomplishments: Student Class President
National Honor Society
MTA Scholarship Winner
Moravia APT scholarship Winner
CSEA Union scholarship Winner
High Honor Excellence
Extracurriculars: Varsity Football
Varsity Wrestling
Varsity Soccer
Track and Field
Marching Band
High school musical "9-5"
Select Choir boys group
Favorite memory: Joining Football after playing soccer.
Advice to future generations: Always try whats in front of you because you never know when you will succeed.
Parents' names: Robert and Jessica Conklin