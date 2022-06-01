Conklin, Nathan

School: Moravia Central School

Future plans: Study Business and Law at St. John Fisher College

Accomplishments: Student Class President

National Honor Society

MTA Scholarship Winner

Moravia APT scholarship Winner

CSEA Union scholarship Winner

High Honor Excellence

Extracurriculars: Varsity Football

Varsity Wrestling

Varsity Soccer

Track and Field

Marching Band

High school musical "9-5"

Select Choir boys group

Favorite memory: Joining Football after playing soccer.

Advice to future generations: Always try whats in front of you because you never know when you will succeed.

Parents' names: Robert and Jessica Conklin

0
0
0
0
0