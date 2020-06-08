School: Moravia Central School
Future plans: Connor will attend TC3 to pursue an Associates in Entrepreneurship and Applied Science degree. He has the goal of becoming a Snap-on Tools franchise owner and salesman.
Accomplishments: High Honor Roll every marking period for his entire high school career, IAC second team all-star for soccer
Extracurriculars: Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Chorus, Band, Jazz Band, National Honor Society
Favorite quote: "Money doesn't buy happiness, but it'll buy a diesel. I've never seen a sad person rolling coal."
Advice to future generations: Experience is the greatest teacher you'll ever have, so get out there and learn from it.
Parents' names: Ken and Melanie Funk