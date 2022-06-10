School: Moravia High School
Future plans: Join the workforce after graduation.
Accomplishments: James placed 2nd in the 2021 NYS High School Clay Target League in his division and was awarded Honor Roll for his senior year.
Extracurriculars: James participates on the Moravia youth trap team and will be competing in the State competition on June 26, 2022 and has been invited to compete in National competition in Michigan on July 6 - 10, 2022.
Favorite quote: "Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you'll start having positive results." - Willie Nelson-6
Favorite memory: My time spent with my coaches and teammates on the Moravia trap contains a lot of my favorite memories. I earned 2nd place in the State tournament my 1st year and in my senior year I was invited to compete in the National tournament in Michigan.
Advice to future generations: Laugh and smile often and be kind to others.
Parents' names: Timothy and Carrie Parker