Pierson, Dallas

School: Moravia High School
Future plans: Being a sailor in the navy, rate- AECF
Accomplishments: National honor society, class rank 5, volleyball captain sophomore and senior year. High honor roll every marking period since middle school. President of book club. Elmira Key award scholarship
Extracurriculars: Book club, volleyball, golf, A.C.E, NHS, S.A.A.D
Favorite quote: “That dream was planted in your heart for a reason”
Favorite memory: Winning division champs for volleyball this year
Advice to future generations: Always keep your head held high and follow your own path
Parents' names: Derrick Durbin, Christy Rutan