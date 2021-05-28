{{featured_button_text}}
Pierson, Dallas

School: Moravia High School

Future plans: Being a sailor in the navy, rate- AECF

Accomplishments: National honor society, class rank 5, volleyball captain sophomore and senior year. High honor roll every marking period since middle school. President of book club. Elmira Key award scholarship

Extracurriculars: Book club, volleyball, golf, A.C.E, NHS, S.A.A.D

Favorite quote: “That dream was planted in your heart for a reason”

Favorite memory: Winning division champs for volleyball this year

Advice to future generations: Always keep your head held high and follow your own path

Parents' names: Derrick Durbin, Christy Rutan

