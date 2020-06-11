Steger, Bailey

Future plans: Early childhood provider
Accomplishments: Honor roll student
Extracurriculars: Softball
Favorite memory: Winning the IAC with coach Kudla
Advice to future generations: Follow your dreams
Parents' names: Kerri and Dan Steger