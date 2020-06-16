Long, Destinee

School: Red Creek High School
Future plans: To follow my dreams and live life to the fullest without any setbacks.
Favorite quote: "She wears strength and darkness equally well, the girl has always been half goddess, half hell." Nikita Gill
Favorite memory: My absolute favorite memory at Red Creek has definitely been the eighth grade New York City trip. I roomed with my bestfriend since 1st grade Taitum Crymer and will forever remember those days with her.
Advice to future generations: Do NOT take your time in school for granted, nor dilly dally. Enjoy each day of your favorite classes, with your favorite teachers, as well as your closest friends, because you only do it once then it's all done and over with and everyone goes there separate ways. Treasure it all.
Parents' names: Brenda Youells