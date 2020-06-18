Skutt, Chloe

School: Dana L West Jr-Sr High School
Future plans: I will be attending Keuka College, & studying Bio/BioMed & go onto Medical school to pursue a career in Physical Therapy/Sports Medicine. I also will be continuing my softball career with the Wolves!
Accomplishments: I am apart of the NHS at Port Byron & have finished at the top 10 of my class.
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society Foreign language Club Environmental Club
Favorite quote: Today you are YOU! That is TRUER than TRUE! There is no one alive who is YOU-ER than YOU! Dr.Seuss
Favorite memory: In softball Winning The league Championship Title 2019 & Winning the County tourney 2019.
Advice to future generations: My advice will probably sound familiar, make the very best of your high school days because you never know when they’ll come to an end. Remember to be kind, SMILE & to be less judgmental.. & swing for the fences every time.
Parents' names: William & Rhonda Skutt