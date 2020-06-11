School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: I am planning to pursue my undergraduate studies at Virginia Polytechnic Institute in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies. I have been accepted into their Interior Architecture and Design Program, with an Environmental & Sustainability Pathway.
Accomplishments: - National Honor Society - 2020 Graduate with High Honors - Skaneateles High Honor Roll (Grades 9 -12) - Skaneateles High School Scholar Athlete (Grades 9-12) - Youth Ambassador to Auburn Rescue Mission; St. James Team - Auburn Rescue Mission HOPE Service Award as Youth Ambassador, St. James - Harms Festival – competed in Harms Festival for high school productions, grades 9-11. Awards for Les Miserables, Big Fish, and The Addams Family - All County Choir Festival; Soprano representing SHS Choir - Outstanding Achievement and Excellence in English Award - Madrigals Select Honors Choir (Grades 9 – 12) - New York State Music Association Level Six Choir – Awarded Gold Distinction - Solstice 8 – Eight Honors Choir students chosen to represent SHS
Extracurriculars: - Club Sailing, Skipper; grades 9-12; Skipper 420 Ship Class in Advanced Racing; Placed First in Regional Club Racing; competed and placed fourth in Regional US Sailing Junior Olympics - Sailing Instructor, Intermediate Class (Work/Paid); Instructor of sailing techniques, sailboat functionality, rigging & safety protocols; responsible for safety & coaching youth sailors in open water. - Young Life El Salvador Mission Trip; 2020; Participated in mission trip to the Bajo Lempa region of El Salvador to assist a small village in various construction projects, children's activities, community projects and fellowship. Raised awareness, help fundraisers, collected donated supplies including medical, toiletries, school items and many other necessities for the village residents. As a side note, we were recently notified that the supplies we brought, the greenhouse vegetables, and the food we were able to help them attain through donations, has kept the village fed during this pandemic. As of May, no cases of COVID-19 were reported in the village. - Young Life Organization; grades 9-12; Participant and Youth Mentor - Skaneateles High School Women's A Cappella Group; Co-President for student-run group; Arranged music for sections & choreographed productions; Performed at annual regional A Cappella Festival; Soprano Section Lead - Job Shadow with Thom Filicia of Thom Filicia, Inc. in NYC; Accompanied Mr. Filicia on photo shoot staging; Attended project reviews, including several prominent projects in both NYC and Skaneateles; Participated in creative brainstorming sessions with designers; Collaborated on showroom setup - Drexel University Summer Institute; Selected to participate in nationally recognized, two week program for the Drexel University Summer Interior Architecture & Design Institute in Philadelphia, PA; Created original designs including a full music store concept, design and prototype; utilized CAD to create original work; Met with key professionals in Philadelphia area Architecture, Design and Construction organizations; Learned from top professors in the fields of Architecture and Design; Collaborated on disaster relief living facility design. - Golf, Varsity; grades 11, 12; Competed in Section III varsity golf tournaments; Scholar Athlete. - Soccer, JV; grades 9, 10; Competed at JV level; Scholar Athlete - St. James Youth Ambassador to Auburn Rescue Mission; Contributed as youth liaison organizing events for children at Auburn Rescue Mission, including the annual Holiday pajama party assisting with organizing, setting up, collecting, wrapping and delivering pajamas to approximately sixty children; Engage the children in reading, crafts, and games. - High School Musical Production - Les Miserable; grade 11; Lead, Factory Worker; Acted, sang, & danced in Les Miserables musical; designed cast shirts, constructed sets; Competed & Performed in Michael Harms Theater Festival - High School Musical / Drama Productions – Particpated in ensemble and crew for highs school drama productions such as Big Fish, Addams Family, A Christmas Carol, and Peter and the Star Catcher - High School Madrigal Choir; grades 9-12; Lead - Soprano Section; Participated in numerous performances for school as well as community events, including Holiday Caroling, Skaneateles Dicken's Festival, Memorial Day Community Celebration, Skaneateles Arts Festival, Community productions, Awards Ceremonies, National Anthems, and many other extracurricular events. - Solstice 8; Selected as one of eight honor choir students to represent SHS performing with professionals for the Annual Solstice Event in Syracuse; - All County Music Festival; Soprano to represent SHS Choir
Favorite quote: “Enjoy all the things life has to offer cause you aren’t going to get to live it twice.” Mac Miller
Favorite memory: Every day of senior year, I would meet with friends and other seniors in one of the stairwells of the high school and would record a fun video. I had planned on doing one every day through the end of school year, but the school year came to an abrupt end due to the pandemic. I am so grateful that I was able to gather a short memory from every day that we did attend in our senior year. I have gathered all those daily fun and silly videos and put them all together for a senior memory movie.
Advice to future generations: Life is beautiful and unpredictable. In high school, there will be many ups, downs, triumphs, mistakes, good times, and tough times. There are always lessons to be learned and sometimes we learn the greatest lessons during the toughest times. Use those lessons to motivate you to make better choices for the future and make the world a better place. In my senior year, I attended a mission trip to El Salvador that was humbling and taught me many lessons in selflessness. Be quick to love, forgive, be kind and take opportunities to help others. Work hard, live in the moment, enjoy your classmates and teachers, count your blessings and don’t take anything for granted.
Parents' names: Geoffrey and Tracey Blackwell