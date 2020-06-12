School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Will attend Towson Univ. in Maryland. I will be playing lacrosse. Major undecided at this point
Accomplishments: National Honor Society All CNY lacrosse team Citizen All Star team - 4 years All State
Extracurriculars: Soccer, lacrosse
Favorite quote: "Good tries don't cut it anymore" Anthony Richmond, soccer coach
Favorite memory: NYS Championship 2017 Team bus rides and dinners
Advice to future generations: Just be kind.....
Parents' names: Tom and Kerry