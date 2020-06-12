{{featured_button_text}}

School: Skaneateles High School

Future plans: Will attend Towson Univ. in Maryland. I will be playing lacrosse. Major undecided at this point

Accomplishments: National Honor Society All CNY lacrosse team Citizen All Star team - 4 years All State

Extracurriculars: Soccer, lacrosse

Favorite quote: "Good tries don't cut it anymore" Anthony Richmond, soccer coach

Favorite memory: NYS Championship 2017 Team bus rides and dinners

Advice to future generations: Just be kind.....

Parents' names: Tom and Kerry

