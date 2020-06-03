Buff, Megan

School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Study Genetics at the University of New Hampshire
Accomplishments: High Honor Roll, Scholastics Art Awards, Magna Cum Laude on the National Latin Exam
Extracurriculars: Lacrosse, Class of 2020 SIT Representative, Managed the school social media accounts
Favorite quote: Any pizza can be a personal pizza if you try hard enough.
Favorite memory: The senior parade
Advice to future generations: Never take a minute of high school for granted. It goes by way too fast.
Parents' names: Andy and Heather Buff