Buff, Megan

School: Skaneateles High School

Future plans: Study Genetics at the University of New Hampshire

Accomplishments: High Honor Roll, Scholastics Art Awards, Magna Cum Laude on the National Latin Exam

Extracurriculars: Lacrosse, Class of 2020 SIT Representative, Managed the school social media accounts

Favorite quote: Any pizza can be a personal pizza if you try hard enough.

Favorite memory: The senior parade

Advice to future generations: Never take a minute of high school for granted. It goes by way too fast.

Parents' names: Andy and Heather Buff

