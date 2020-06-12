Canty, Maeve

School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Attend Siena College in the fall
Accomplishments: Member of National Honor Society, Scholar Athlete, Senior Distinction Award in Orchestra, CNY Scholar, Volleyball Sectional Champions 2018 and 2019, 1st team All-League for Volleyball, 2nd team All-State for Volleyball, All-CNY 2018 and 2019 for Volleyball, News Channel 3 Student-Athlete of the Week for Volleyball, Citizen Volleyball Player of the Year, 1st team All-League for Basketball, Citizen All-Star for Basketball, 1st team All-League for Softball, Advanced to DECA States in 2020
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, DECA, Student Athletic Council, Orchestra, Middle School Mentor, Senior Class Treasurer
Favorite quote: "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." -Maya Angelou
Favorite memory: Winning the Class C Sectional Volleyball Championship against Cazenovia after losing the first 2 games and coming back to win the next 3 games.
Advice to future generations: Don't miss an opportunity to enjoy life!
Parents' names: Maureen Savage Canty and Jack Canty