School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Massimo will be attending UCLA where he'll major in Biology to prepare him to apply to dental school in hopes of pursuing a career in orthodontics and cosmetic dentistry.
Accomplishments: NYS Education Department Scholarship for Academic Excellence Award Recipient; NYS Section III Scholar Athlete Award Recipient; Skaneateles High School Senior Distinction Award in Science; Skaneateles High School Senior Distinction Award in Orchestra; Skaneateles High School Gold Honors with Distinction; AP Scholar with Distinction; Nominated as Candidate for American Legion Boys' State
Extracurriculars: Cellist in the Syracuse Young Artists Orchestra, the Auburn Chamber Orchestra, and the Syracuse Youth Repertory Orchestra, as well as playing cello accompaniment during Mass at St. Mary's Church and Stanford University Memorial Church; Playing FaceOff for Skaneateles Boys' Varsity Lacrosse Team; Member of DECA (placed 1st in regional & 6th in NYS competition); National Honor Society
Favorite quote: "The future ain't what it used to be." - Yogi Berra
Favorite memory: Carrying Coach Ron Doctor off the field after winning his 500th Varsity Lacrosse game.
Advice to future generations: Wash your hands
Parents' names: Rick & Ann Capozza