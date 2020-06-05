School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Attending the United States Air Force Academy
Accomplishments: US Air Force Falcon Foundation Scholarship - Air Force Academy National Navy ROTC Scholarship - RPI National Air Force ROTC Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Varsity Basketball Varsity Baseball - Team Captain 2019 Boy's State National Senior Honor Society 2019 AP Scholar of Distinction
Favorite quote: N/A
Favorite memory: Summer vacations on the lake and boating on the Whaler.
Advice to future generations: Specialize your interests. Determine which are yours and master your craft.
Parents' names: Michael Cowden and Judith Cowden