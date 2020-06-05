{{featured_button_text}}

School: Skaneateles High School

Future plans: Attending the United States Air Force Academy

Accomplishments: US Air Force Falcon Foundation Scholarship - Air Force Academy National Navy ROTC Scholarship - RPI National Air Force ROTC Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Varsity Basketball Varsity Baseball - Team Captain 2019 Boy's State National Senior Honor Society 2019 AP Scholar of Distinction

Favorite quote: N/A

Favorite memory: Summer vacations on the lake and boating on the Whaler.

Advice to future generations: Specialize your interests. Determine which are yours and master your craft.

Parents' names: Michael Cowden and Judith Cowden

0
0
0
0
0