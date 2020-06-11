Coyne, Thomas

School: Skaneateles High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Vermont in the fall and major in Business Administration
Accomplishments: Senior Distinction Award in Social Studies Sarah Schaefer Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Varsity Hockey (2016-2020) Intern Coach at Skaneateles Strength (2019)
Favorite quote: “Gentleman!” -Coach King
Favorite memory: All the times hanging out with my friends
Advice to future generations: Don’t be too serious, have fun while you can
Parents' names: TM & Amy Coyne