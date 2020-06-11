{{featured_button_text}}

School: Skaneateles

Future plans: Attending West Virginia University Business School fall of 2020

Accomplishments: 3rd grade CNY poetry contest winner “Winter Wishes” 2017 Section 3 Football Championship, My Make A Wish $10,000 granted back to the CNY Foodbank Spring 2020

Extracurriculars: Football, Skiing, Snowmobiling, Fishing, Hunting & Entrepreneur & owner of Capital Gutters CNY, Fundraiser & Volunteer Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Make A Wish & Food Bank

Favorite quote: Growing old is mandatory, Growing up is optional!

Favorite memory: Standing on the top of a mountain in Colorado at 14,000’ looking across the Rockies to Wyoming thinking how big the World is...

Advice to future generations: Do what you want, follow your dreams & don’t let anyone tell you any different!

Parents' names: Emily Baker & Martin Custer

